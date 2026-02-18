Top 10 coldest Februarys in Pennsylvania on record since 1895

article

The Brief February 1934 ranks as the coldest February on record in Pennsylvania. The infamous February 2015 cold wave ranks second coldest statewide. Several of the coldest Februarys occurred in the early 1900s and late 1970s.



Pennsylvania has endured some extremely cold Februarys over the past 130 years. According to NOAA statewide climate data, here are the 10 coldest Februarys on record since 1895.

By the numbers:

Here are the 10 coldest Februarys in Pennsylvania history, ranked by average statewide temperature:

1934 – 15.2°F 2015 – 16.1°F 1979 – 16.4°F 1978 – 17.2°F 1905 – 18.1°F 1936 – 18.3°F 1963 – 18.4°F 1914 – 18.7°F 1901 – 18.9°F 1904 – 19.2°F

Big picture view:

The coldest February on record in Pennsylvania occurred in 1934, with an average temperature of just 15.2 degrees statewide.

More recently, February 2015 ranks as the second coldest on record, a month remembered for persistent Arctic air and deep snow across much of the state.

Several of the coldest Februarys clustered during the early 1900s and the late 1970s, periods known for prolonged cold outbreaks across the Northeast.

Why you should care:

February remains historically one of the coldest months in Pennsylvania, and these rankings show how extreme Arctic patterns can still rival or surpass modern cold spells.

With more than 130 years of climate data, the records provide perspective on how current winter conditions compare to past extremes.

It’s too early to determine where February 2026 will rank, as official statewide averages won’t be finalized until the month concludes.