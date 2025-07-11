Tractor trailer cab crashes, falls off Delaware Memorial Bridge; search underway

The Brief Crews are searching for a tractor trailer cab that went off the Delaware Memorial Bridge Friday morning after crashing through an exterior wall. It happened in the southbound lanes heading into Delaware. The crash prompted lane closures and impacted traffic on the bridge.



Crews are responding to a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge that happened early Friday morning where a tractor trailer cab crashed through the wall and off the side of the bridge into the water below.

It happened in the southbound lanes heading into Delaware and caused some lanes to close.

What we know:

Officials confirmed Friday morning that the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. and involved a Bobtail Tractor.

The tractor was heading southbound on the bridge into Delaware when the vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic on the downslope of the bridge and crashed into a concrete wall.

The impact collapsed the wall and sent the vehicle careening into the Delaware River.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Search and rescue teams are on the scene, including multiple dive teams as they search for the vehicle and an unknown number of occupants.

The left lane is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

FOX 29 crews on scene observed a large hole in one of the exterior walls of the bridge.

The United States Coast Guard was also observed in the area of the bridge.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of occupans in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash also remains under investigtaion.