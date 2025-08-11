Trial dates set for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, wife in child abuse case

The Brief Trial dates have been set in the alleged child abuse case against A.C. Mayor Marty Small and his wife. The Smalls are accused of beating their then-16-year-old daughter on multiple occasions between 2023 and 2024. Mayor Small recently won the Atlantic City primary election.



Trial dates are set in the child abuse case against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife, A.C. School District Superintendent Dr. La’Quetta Small.

The couple were charged with second-degree child endangerment after being accused of beating and mentally abusing their teenage daughter last year.

What's New?:

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Monday that Mayor Small's trial will start on November 10.

Prosecutors said the state previously offered a probationary offer in exchange for a guilty plea to a third-degree aggravated assault charge.

"We did not make forfeiture of public office a condition of that offer," prosecutors told FOX 29.

Featured article

Anyone convicted of a third-degree crime or higher is prohibited from holding public office, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Dr. La’Quetta Small's trial is set to begin on Dec. 1.

She still faces a 5-year prison sentence because her attorney never made a counter offer, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

The Smalls have maintained their innocence thus far, claiming instead that it's a "private family matter that has been blown tremendously out of proportion."

Among the alleged abuse, the mayor is accused of hitting his then-16-year-old daughter in the head with a broom and punching her repeatedly in the legs.

The teen's mother, La’Quetta Small, is accused of dragging her by her hair, punching her in the chest and face, and hitting her with a belt.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of witness tampering, after being accused of pressuring their daughter into lying about the alleged abuse.

Small's lawyer, Edwin Jacobs, called the charge "sheer nonsense," adding that Small asked his daughter to tell the truth about what happened.

The alleged request was made two days before a grand jury indicted the Smalls.