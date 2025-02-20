Trio arrested for stealing nearly 200 vases from cemetery in Wilmington: police

article

The Brief Thomas Hudson, 34, Ashley Newcomb, 32, and Alonza Mosley, 37, all from Newark, Delaware, were arrested following a series of thefts from All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington. The suspects stole nearly 200 vases, which totaled over $100,000 in stolen property, according to Delaware State Police. A fourth suspect has not been identified at this time.



Three people have been arrested after police say they were involved in several thefts at a cemetery in Wilmington.

What we know:

The Delaware State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Hudson, 32-year-old Ashley Newcomb, and 37-year-old Alonza Mosley, all from Newark, Delaware, for multiple theft and related charges following a series of thefts from All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington.

According to police, between September 2024 and November 2024, troopers investigated multiple thefts from All Saints Cemetery.

In each incident, they say four suspects, carrying large bags or backpacks, trespassed onto the cemetery’s property after-hours, and stole bronze ceremonial vases from individual gravestones.

They say the suspects then fled with the stolen vases in a car that was parked nearby.

The suspects stole nearly 200 vases, totaling over $100,000 in stolen property during that three-month span.

After further investigation, troopers discovered that the suspects had sold the stolen vases at a recycling center in New Castle different times throughout the three months.

Troopers also discovered that the suspects had impersonated an individual by using his identification to complete each transaction.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Thomas Hudson, 34, was charged with Theft Where the Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony), Selling Stolen Property Value Over $1,500 or 2 or More Prior Convictions (Felony) – 5 counts, Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony), Theft From a Cemetery, Criminal Impersonation and Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. | Delaware State Police

After months of investigating, troopers identified the suspects responsible for the thefts as Hudson, Newcomb, and Mosley.

Search and arrest warrants were executed for the three identified suspects.

The trio were taken into custody without incident at a residence in Newark Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The fourth suspect has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

Hudson was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $23,300 secured bond.

Newcomb was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $24,800 secured bond.

Mosley was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $23,300 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.