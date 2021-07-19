Philadelphia police investigate triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.

It happened at Cumberland and Stanley streets shortly before 5:40 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was shot in the mid-back and buttocks. A 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

