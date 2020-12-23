Troopers: 2 men shot while sitting inside car in New Castle parking lot

article

Two men were shot and wounded while sitting inside their car at parking lot of a convenience store in Delaware.

The victims, aged 30 and 58, were shot once in their lower body Monday when unknown suspects fired at them in New Castle, the Delaware State Police said in a news release. The suspects were traveling in another vehicle and stopped on a road in front of the parking lot to shoot the men, the release said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released information about suspects in the shooting. Officials said they were believed to be traveling in a "light-colored" sedan.

