Tropical Storm, Coastal Flood, Rip Tide Warnings heighten for Jersey Shore

The Brief Tropical Storm, Coastal Flood and Rip Tide Warnings are up for Jersey Shore. Swimming on many NJ beaches is not allowed, but surfers are taking advantage of big waves brought on by Hurricane Erin. Cape May Lewes Ferry postponed sailings for Thursday.



It's the calm before the storm in Cape May.

What we know:

With the exception of the red "No Swimming" flags flapping in the late afternoon breeze and an occasional bullhorn warning from lifeguards, you may not know an active hurricane was a few hundred miles out to sea.

Swimming was off limits here and in many shore towns on Wednesday, but Cove Beach, the southernmost point in New Jersey, surfing is allowed and celebrated.

And many surfers were taking advantage of what Mother Nature was giving them.

The parking lot was filled with cars with out-of-state license plates and surf racks on the roofs.

"What we’re looking at here is a long interval hurricane swell" said Sr. Lifeguard Damien Cwik of the Cape May Beach Patrol.

Cwik says the slope of the beach makes it perfect for surfers but the rip currents are too swift for swimmers.

Surfers say the day before and the day after a hurricane passes are typically the cleanest conditions and the longest riding waves. And days like these only come around a few times a year.

What they're saying:

"Everybody who surfs waits for this day. And we’re lucky in Cape May cause it’s south-facing and we get the swell and clean waves when everything else is blown out" Said surfer Caroline Bross of Haddonfield who spent the day catching waves with her husband and son.

"There’s good waves. like I said it could be a little bit better. There’s great waves this time of year" said Cape May surfer named Dave.

Lifeguards say they were busy all day explaining to disappointed beachgoers that going into the water more than knee deep was not allowed.

Although swimming wasn’t permitted today it didn’t seem to bother many beachgoers who were treated to quite the show of talented surfers.

"This is fabulous to watch. The kids are amazing to watch surfing. This is the best entertainment you can get" said Cindy Caffrey of West Cape May.

What's next:

By late afternoon, the higher-than-normal incoming tide on Cove Beach formed gullies on the beach

On Thursday, Cape May County officials are bracing for the potential of high winds, coastal flooding and more rip currents.

"Tomorrow we are looking at northeast winds again, between 25 and 35 miles per hour sustained. So it’s going to be miserable as far as the rain, super windy, a little bit colder and the swells back here are probably going to be about twice this size as the hurricane moves closer" said Cwik.

On Thursday, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry postponed two of their sailings in anticipation of high seas.

"Hurricane Erin is currently forecast to move past our area tomorrow, several hundred miles offshore. However, in anticipation of the associated high seas and wind conditions, the 12:00pm from Cape May and the 1:45pm from Lewes will not be sailing. Customers that have been affected by this schedule change have had their bookings moved to the next available departure and have been contacted via text and email"