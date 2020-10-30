Trump, Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania before Election Day

article

Pennsylvania is living up to its billing at a premier battleground state.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will devote big chunks of their last three days of campaigning before Election Day to being in Pennsylvania.

Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, by less than 1 percentage point, and winning the state this year is crucial to the chances of both candidates.

Trump is scheduled to spend his day in Pennsylvania on Saturday, attending four rallies in the state. Those are scheduled for Bucks County, Reading, Butler and Montoursville. He has another scheduled for Monday afternoon in Scranton.

Biden will attend an event in Philadelphia on Sunday. On Monday, the Biden campaign said that Biden, wife Jill, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff will campaign in the state.

A huge tide of mail-in ballots won’t start getting processed until Election Day, and election officials are cautioning that results in the presidential race and many down-ballot contests in Pennsylvania are unlikely to be known election night, or even before Friday.

A growing number of counties say they will not begin counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday, the day after the election.

