Trump appoints Elon Musk to lead Department of Government Efficiency

President-elect Donald Trump announced today that Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Efficiency, a commission aimed at reducing government waste and cutting federal bureaucracy. Musk will work alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to achieve substantial structural reforms within federal agencies.

According to Trump’s statement, the two are tasked with achieving this goal by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 2026.

Why did Trump choose Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for this initiative?

Trump’s statement emphasizes Musk’s and Ramaswamy’s backgrounds in entrepreneurship as key factors for their appointments.

The commission aims to create an "entrepreneurial approach" to government reform, focusing on eliminating inefficiencies across federal agencies. In his announcement, Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy would provide "advice and guidance" from outside government, working closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to achieve this goal.

What is Trump’s vision for the Department of Government Efficiency?

Trump’s vision for DOGE centers on making government operations leaner and more effective. According to Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy will "provide advice and guidance from outside of Government" with the aim to "liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE.’" The commission’s ultimate goal, he said, is "a smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy" to present as a milestone gift on the nation’s 250th Independence Day in 2026.

What other appointments has Trump made?

Trump’s appointments have rolled out at an accelerated pace since his win, with each choice signaling his policy focus and direction. Alongside Musk and Hegseth, the following figures have been named:

Susie Wiles as chief of staff

John Ratcliffe as head of the CIA

Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel

Bill McGinley as White House counsel

Mike Waltz as national security adviser

Marco Rubio as secretary of state

Tom Homan as "border czar"

Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Elise Stefanik as United Nations ambassador

Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

Lee Zeldin as head of the Environmental Protection Agency

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the "Save America" Movement. 'This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!' stated Mr. Musk.

It will become, potentially, 'The Manhattan Project' of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of "DOGE" for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.

I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE.' Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 — A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!"

The Source

This article is based on statements released by President-elect Donald Trump and reports from Reuters and the Associated Press.

