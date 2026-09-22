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Trump addresses UN General Assembly on Tuesday — Full speaker schedule

By Mark Prussin and Jessica Formoso
FOX 5 NY
Nyc
Updated September 22, 2026 9:19 AM EDT Published September 22, 2026 9:14 AM EDT

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
    • The address comes as several world leaders are visiting NYC and plan to meet with the president.
    • The list of speakers expected to also address the general assembly includes French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, and U.K Prime Minister Andrew Burnham.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion. 

As world leaders gather in Manhattan, Tuesday also marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

Trump addressing UN General Assembly

What we know:

President Trump is scheduled to give his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning. His speech comes at a time of heightened international tension amid the war in the Middle East. 

FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting
FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump speak after their meeting at Gracie Mansion.

Mr. Trump is expected to defend the war in Iran, while gas prices continue to climb and the federal government tells Americans in Iran to leave immediately. He is also expected to push for peace in Ukraine and may address the tariff fight with Canada. 

The president will meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez. 

UN General Assembly Tuesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Morning Session

  1. Secretary-General of the United Nations – António Guterres
  2. President of the General Assembly – Dr. Khalilur Rahman
  3. Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
  4. United States – President Donald Trump
  5. Jordan – King Abdullah II
  6. Türkiye – President Tayyip Erdoğan
  7. Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Zhaparov
  8. Qatar – Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
  9. Lithuania – President Gitanas Nausėda
  10. Peru – President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi
  11. Chile – President José Antonio Kast
  12. France – President Emmanuel Macron
  13. Finland – President – Alexander Stubb
  14. Luxembourg – Grand Duke Guillaume
  15. Angola – President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Afternoon Session

  1. Mongolia – President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
  2. Republic of Korea – President Lee Jae Myung
  3. Suriname – President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons
  4. Sierra Leone – President Julius Maada Bio
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Chairman of the Presidency Denis Bećirović
  6. Dominica – President Sylvanie Burton
  7. Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin
  8. Vietnam – President Lam To
  9. Seychelles – President Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie
  10. Naoero – President David Ranibok Adeang
  11. United Republic of Tanzania – Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi
  12. Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay
  13. Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar
  14. Japan – Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae
  15. United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andrew Burnham
  16. Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

The Source: This article includes details on street closures from the NYC Department of Transportation and the list of speakers on the UN General Assembly's official schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. 

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