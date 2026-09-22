Trump addresses UN General Assembly on Tuesday — Full speaker schedule
NEW YORK - President Donald Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion.
As world leaders gather in Manhattan, Tuesday also marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.
Trump addressing UN General Assembly
What we know:
President Trump is scheduled to give his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning. His speech comes at a time of heightened international tension amid the war in the Middle East.
Mr. Trump is expected to defend the war in Iran, while gas prices continue to climb and the federal government tells Americans in Iran to leave immediately. He is also expected to push for peace in Ukraine and may address the tariff fight with Canada.
The president will meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.
UN General Assembly Tuesday speaker schedule
Dig deeper:
Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday, Sept. 22:
Morning Session
- Secretary-General of the United Nations – António Guterres
- President of the General Assembly – Dr. Khalilur Rahman
- Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
- United States – President Donald Trump
- Jordan – King Abdullah II
- Türkiye – President Tayyip Erdoğan
- Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Zhaparov
- Qatar – Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
- Lithuania – President Gitanas Nausėda
- Peru – President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi
- Chile – President José Antonio Kast
- France – President Emmanuel Macron
- Finland – President – Alexander Stubb
- Luxembourg – Grand Duke Guillaume
- Angola – President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço
Afternoon Session
- Mongolia – President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
- Republic of Korea – President Lee Jae Myung
- Suriname – President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons
- Sierra Leone – President Julius Maada Bio
- Bosnia and Herzegovina – Chairman of the Presidency Denis Bećirović
- Dominica – President Sylvanie Burton
- Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin
- Vietnam – President Lam To
- Seychelles – President Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie
- Naoero – President David Ranibok Adeang
- United Republic of Tanzania – Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi
- Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay
- Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar
- Japan – Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae
- United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andrew Burnham
- Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković
The Source: This article includes details on street closures from the NYC Department of Transportation and the list of speakers on the UN General Assembly's official schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.