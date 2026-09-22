The Brief President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The address comes as several world leaders are visiting NYC and plan to meet with the president. The list of speakers expected to also address the general assembly includes French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, and U.K Prime Minister Andrew Burnham.



President Donald Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion.

As world leaders gather in Manhattan, Tuesday also marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

Trump addressing UN General Assembly

What we know:

President Trump is scheduled to give his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning. His speech comes at a time of heightened international tension amid the war in the Middle East.

Mr. Trump is expected to defend the war in Iran, while gas prices continue to climb and the federal government tells Americans in Iran to leave immediately. He is also expected to push for peace in Ukraine and may address the tariff fight with Canada.

The president will meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.

UN General Assembly Tuesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Morning Session

Secretary-General of the United Nations – António Guterres President of the General Assembly – Dr. Khalilur Rahman Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva United States – President Donald Trump Jordan – King Abdullah II Türkiye – President Tayyip Erdoğan Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Zhaparov Qatar – Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Lithuania – President Gitanas Nausėda Peru – President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi Chile – President José Antonio Kast France – President Emmanuel Macron Finland – President – Alexander Stubb Luxembourg – Grand Duke Guillaume Angola – President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Afternoon Session

Mongolia – President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Republic of Korea – President Lee Jae Myung Suriname – President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons Sierra Leone – President Julius Maada Bio Bosnia and Herzegovina – Chairman of the Presidency Denis Bećirović Dominica – President Sylvanie Burton Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin Vietnam – President Lam To Seychelles – President Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie Naoero – President David Ranibok Adeang United Republic of Tanzania – Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar Japan – Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andrew Burnham Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković