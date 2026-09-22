TE Zach Ertz reportedly returning to Philadelphia Eagles: 'Really happy to be back'

The Brief Zach Ertz, 35, is reportedly set to join the Eagles after an injury to TE Dallas Goedert. Ertz played nine seasons for the Eagles, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He will reportedly join the Eagles practice squad where he will familiarize himself with the playbook.



Tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly returning to the Eagles after Dallas Goedert was sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

Ertz, who previously played nine seasons in Philadelphia and helped the team win their first Super Bowl, will be assigned to the Eagles practice squad as he familiarizes himself with the Eagles playbook ahead of Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Ertz returns to Philadelphia

What we know:

Ertz, a 35-year-old free agent, will reportedly return to Philadelphia after spending the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders. The Eagles traded Ertz in 2021 to the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent two seasons.

Dallas Goedert sprained his MCL in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, opening the door for Ertz to return to Philadelphia. Ertz played nine seasons with the Eagles, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Eagles Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

"My mom was in tears"

What they're saying:

Ertz arrived in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning after catching a red eye flight. He told FOX 29's Jeff Skversky his mom was in tears when she heard the news that he was potentially returning to the Eagles.

"My mom was in tears, my wife was ecstatic, my kids – they really don't understand – but I already have the boys practicing the E-A-G-L-E-S chant," Ertz said. "It's exciting times, just really happy to be back, and honored to be back in the Eagles green."

Despite a clear need at tight end depth, Ertz, who called Philadelphia home when he was traded in 2021, said he's not taking anything for granted and is focused on earning his spot on the Eagles roster.

"At the end of the day, I have to go earn whatever role I can, so that's the goal right now," Ertz said.