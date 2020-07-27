Tuba player performs for San Antonio Zoo hippos

The San Antonio Zoo shared a heartwarming video of a talented tuba player performing for a special audience: hippos.

In the video, Timothy the hippo and his grandmother, Uma, are seen swimming to a tuba accompaniment of “The Jolly Farmer Goes To Town” by Robert Schumann. The tune was performed by Lee Hipp, principal tuba player of the San Antonio Symphony.

The now-viral Facebook video has been viewed over 11,000 times and was accompanied by a love letter Timothy “wrote” to Fiona, a hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“It’s been a little slow here at the zoo these days and our San Antonio Symphony can’t have any shows because of something called La Corona, or something like that,” read Timothy’s letter. “Lee Hipp..YEP, ”Hipp,“ he’s ”O“ so close to ”HIPPO!“ He decided to come hang out with me.”