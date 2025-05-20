Tush Push ban: NFL owners to vote on Eagles' controversial play

article

The Brief A vote on the proposed Tush Push ban is expected this week. The Green Bay Packers introduced the ban, and have since revised their proposal. To pass the ban, 24 out of 32 must approve it.



The infamous Tush Push is back in the spotlight as its future comes into question yet again.

What we know:

NFL owners are expected to cast their votes on a Tush Push ban as the Green Bay Packers revise their proposal to get rid of the play made famous by the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The league tabled the vote last month, saying they "never like any discussion to be projected towards a team or two."

A vote is expected on Wednesday. To pass the ban, 24 of 32 teams must approve it.

The backstory:

The Packers initially submitted their proposal to ban offensive players from being able to push their teammates who are lined up behind the center forward.

However, the team has since submitted a revised proposal that broadens the language to prohibit pushing, pulling, lifting or encircling a runner by any offensive player, not specific to quarterback assists.

What they're saying:

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been leading the defense of the Tush Push, which his team developed with quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2020.

"We’ve been very open to whatever data exists on the tush push," Lurie said. "There’s just been no data that shows that it isn’t a very, very safe play. If it weren’t, we wouldn’t be pushing the tush push."

NFL executive Troy Vincent stated that there have been zero injuries reported as a result of the play.

President Donald Trump sounded off on the Tush Push ban during the Eagles visit to the White House last month.

"The Eagles scored a touchdown on their signature play. The tush push. You know what that is," Trump said. "I hope they keep that play… they're talking about getting rid of that play. I understand they should keep it."