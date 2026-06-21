Two dead in quadruple shooting outside Philadelphia lounge

The Brief Two people were killed, and two others were injured after an overnight shooting in Fairhill. The shooting unfolded outside a lounge, but the circumstances are still unknown. No suspects are in custody.



Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal quadruple shooting that occurred overnight in the city's Fairhill neighborhood, leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized.

What we know:

The shooting unfolded at 5th and Willard Streets near the Dementie Lounge around 3 a.m. Sunday, shortly after closing time.

Police confirm that four people were shot, two of them fatally.

Evidence markers were placed by police directly outside the bar, as well as scattered approximately 30 feet down the street.

No suspects are currently in custody.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear what led up to the deadly shooting. The identities of the deceased victims, as well as the condition of those injured, have yet to be released.

What's next:

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.