Rabid groundhog bites homeowner and cats in Atlantic County, health officials warn

The Brief A rabid groundhog bit a homeowner and two outdoor cats in Atlantic County, New Jersey. Health officials confirmed the animal tested positive for rabies and urge caution around wildlife acting strangely. The homeowner is receiving treatment and the cats will be observed for possible exposure.



A rabid groundhog bit a homeowner and two outdoor cats in Atlantic County, and health officials say the animal later tested positive for rabies. The homeowner is now being treated for rabies exposure, according to local health officials.

Groundhog attacks homeowner and pets in Atlantic County

What we know:

Phil Connors lives near the home where the groundhog bit the homeowner and two outdoor cats. Connors said, "It’s just that there’s a groundhog not acting right and when he went back, he was trying to trap it, and there was nothing in the trap. He came back and it bit him in the leg," said Connors.

Atlantic County health officials said animal control officers found the groundhog dead, and tests confirmed it had rabies. The homeowner is being treated for rabies exposure, which can be deadly if not addressed quickly.

Residents in the area, especially along rural Weekstown Road, have expressed concern about rabid wildlife. "Well, we have a horse a dog cat. We have all kinds of animals. I sit out in my garden and my husband is 86 years old. He’s outside all the time," said Margo Ferry.

The backstory:

This is the second rabid animal found in Atlantic County this year, according to health officials. A raccoon tested positive for rabies in January.

Groundhogs are usually docile and afraid of people and other animals. Experts say they can act aggressively if they have rabies or are trying to protect their young.

Health officials say if you see a groundhog, fox, raccoon or skunk acting strangely, do not try to trap it or go near it. Instead, call local animal control.

What they're saying:

"I would never expect this, especially a groundhog, maybe raccoons and stuff like that, but not a groundhog," said Connors.

"This is a wild animal you know we have to be cautious," said Ferry.

What's next:

The homeowner is expected to recover and is being treated for rabies exposure. The outdoor cats will be observed for possible exposure, according to health officials.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if any other animals or people in the area were exposed to the rabid groundhog. Officials have not provided additional details about ongoing monitoring or prevention efforts.