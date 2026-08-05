Woman, 30, charged in 2014 murder of missing Philadelphia man

The Brief Melanie Morat, 30, was charged in the 2014 murder of 69-year-old Vito Maglio. Maglio's body was found in March 2015 floating in the Schuylkill River with gunshot wounds to the head. It's unknown at this time exactly what role Morat allegedly played in Maglio's murder.



A 30-year-old woman is facing murder charges in the 2012 homicide of a Philadelphia grandfather whose body was found floating in the Schuylkill River.

What we know:

Melanie Morat, 30, was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and other charges in the death of 69-year-old Vito Maglio.

The backstory:

Maglio was reported missing in December 2014, according to investigators.

His body was found in late March 2015 floating in the Schuylkill River near East Falls Bridge.

Investigators say Maglio was shot multiple times in the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests were made in the case for more than a decade, until Morat was recently charged.

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly how Morat is connected to the homicide.

Police have not said if there are potentially more suspects in Maglio's murder.