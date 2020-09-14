Two men recovering after North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Two men are recovering after a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Authorities say police were called to the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street Monday, just after 2:15 in the afternoon.

When police arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old man had been shot in the foot. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Another man, 34 years of age, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Temple in a private vehicle, was treated and placed in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle is being held and the investigation is active. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

