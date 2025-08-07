Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot in Susquehanna County, Gov. Shapiro confirms

The Brief Two Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot in Susquehanna County, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro. The troopers were taken to local hospitals. No information on their conditions or a suspect has been provided.



Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot while responding to a call in Susquehanna County on Thursday afternoon, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro, who broke the news during an event in Bucks County.

What we know:

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the incident that saw two state troopers shot while responding to a call in Northeastern Susquehanna County.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171, approximately five miles north of the town of Thompson. The scene remains "very active" at this time. PSP said it will release information on a suspect at a later time.

"It is an active situation, and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself," Gov. Shapiro said.

What we don't know:

The troopers were both transported to local hospitals. An update on their conditions will be provided once available, according to PSP.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.