Two people wounded in shooting on East Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia

Published  December 28, 2025 1:49pm EST
The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.
    • Both victims went to Episcopal Hospital for treatment after the shooting.
    • No arrests have been made, and police are asking for information.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday morning in the Kensington section of the city.

What we know:

Police say the shooting occurred around 11:08 a.m. on the 500 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Shortly after the incident, an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Episcopal Hospital seeking treatment. Police have not released information about the severity of their injuries.

Officers secured the area on East Lehigh Avenue, and a crime scene is being held for processing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released suspect descriptions or a possible motive for the shooting. Authorities also have not said whether any surveillance video is available.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

