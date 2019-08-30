Two sought in pair of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who are wanted in connection to multiple robberies across Northeast Philadelphia in August.

Police say the pair robbed a Sunoco gas station in Sommertown during the early morning hours of August 12. The suspects allegedly held store employees at gunpoint and left the store with an unknown amount of money.

Investigators believe the same two men robbed a Wawa in Burholme two days later. According to police, one suspect held a gun to the back of a store employee and forced her into the store. Once inside, investigators say the suspects instructed another employee to fill a bag with money from the register. The suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have not offered a description of the suspects, but urge anyone with information to contact investigators at 215-686-8477.