2 teens shot in car in North Philadelphia, causing crash into pole

Two teenagers were hospitalized after police say they were shot while inside of a car that later crashed into a pole in North Philadelphia.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition.

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers received a call for a person shot at Broad and Clearfield Street.

Officers arrived to find two males, ages 18 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim was listed in stable condition with unknown injuries.

At the scene, officers found a black Audi sedan that been struck by gunfire had also struck a pole. Two firearms were also recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police say they have yet to determine a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.