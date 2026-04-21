Uber calls on Philly riders to speak out against $1 rideshare tax at city council meeting

The Brief Uber sent a push notification Monday urging Philadelphia riders to sound off on the proposed $1 rideshare tax at a City Council meeting. The $1 rideshare tax was proposed by Mayor Parker to prevent staffing cuts within the School District of Philadelphia. The tax has received push back from critics who believe it will force Uber to raise their rates.



Uber is taking its fight against Mayor Cherelle Parker's proposed $1 rideshare tax to City Hall.

What we know:

The rideshare giant sent a push notification on Monday asking its Philadelphia-area riders to gather outside City Hall on Tuesday, where a City Council Committee will open the floor for public comment.

"Keep rideshare affordable. Speak out at TOMMORROW's 1:00 p.m. public hearing at City Hall," read Uber's push notification headlined ‘Urgent: Stop the $1 tax.'

The backstory:

Mayor Parker has advocated for the $1 rideshare tax, claiming it would help prevent major staffing cuts in the Philadelphia School District.

The first-term mayor said the tax would generate $48 million for the school district, with an additional $2.4 million expected from a proposed use and occupancy tax on cell towers.

"I am not willing to standby and watch our school district of Philadelphia lose 148 teachers. 23 counselors and 119 climate staff. That is absolutely unacceptable," Parker previous said.

The school district says it faces a $300 million structural deficit, putting 340 school-based positions at risk, including teachers, counselors and climate staff.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington called the potential benefits of the money collected from the tax "significant," adding that it would prevent staffing cuts or reassignments all over the city.

Dr. Robin Cooper, president of Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, said, "We need the dollars. This is not a political decision. This isn’t an educational decision, this is a moral and ethical decision for our children."

Meanwhile, some residents have raised concerns that the $1 tax could be passed on to riders.