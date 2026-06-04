Xavier Taylor honored by Trenton Thunder after he was critically injured before youth game

The Brief Xavier Taylor, 12, remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital after being struck in the head by an errant throw. Xavier's father Greg and 8-year-old brother Nathaniel joined his Maple Shade 12U Travel Team teammates on the field for the tribute at a Trenton Thunder game. The family is asking supporters to keep praying, saying they believe Xavier will walk out of the hospital.



A 12-year-old boy from Maple Shade remains in critical condition after being hit in the back of the head with a throw before a baseball game last week, according to his family and community members.

Community gathers to honor Xavier Taylor at Trenton Thunder game

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The Maple Shade community came together before the Trenton Thunder game to honor the Xavier Taylor with his father, younger brother, and teammates all taking the field.

Xavier has been hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital in critical condition since last week.

His family and teammates weren't the only supporters in attendance, as members of the Maple Shade community came out to show their support. Many wore shirts with Xavier's number and participated in a parade around the field.

His family friends, and even a swell of strangers who have heard Xavier's story on social media have been showing their support off the field as a meal train set up for the family has raised more than $121,000.

His father told FOX 29 the support is appreciated and proves the love for his son is bigger than baseball.

What they're saying:

"All of the ‘Xavier Strong’ messages that are out there and its sweeping nationwide and it’s just incredible to see. People come together for a cause for a kid that's fighting," said Tony Leone, a Maple Shade 10U baseball coach.

Leone, who has coached the Xavier in baseball and hockey, said, "Just the best. Just the best, I mean the nicest kid. funny, personality. He was always the kid everybody kind of leans on. Picks people up. My son was two years younger than him, and he was the first to embrace him as a younger guy on those teams.

"Everybody saying they're praying and that's all the family is asking for people to keep praying for their son and they believe he's gonna walk out of there. Keep that belief," said Bobby Ronan, a youth baseball coach in Maple Shade.

"It's amazing the whole town showed up to support Xavier and his entire family so I'm glad to be here with my family as well," said parent Mark Washel.