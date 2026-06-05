Philadelphia police arrest man in connection with deadly May stabbing

article

The Brief Anthony Ramon-Maldonado was arrested for the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Joshua Toth on May 24. Toth was found with multiple stab wounds in a gold Toyota Camry at Benner Street and Torresdale Avenue. Ramon-Maldonado faces Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime charges; the motive has not been disclosed.



The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Joshua Toth on Sunday, May 24.

What we know:

Officers were responding to a separate disturbance in the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue when witnesses reported a stabbing nearby. Police found Toth in the backseat of a gold Toyota Camry at Benner Street and Torresdale Avenue with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Toth was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Philadelphia police shared photos of a suspect earlier this week in hopes of identifying a suspect. On Friday, police announced that Anthony Ramon-Maldonado has been charged with Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

Detectives credited the public’s help in identifying and apprehending Ramon-Maldonado after releasing suspect images during the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about a possible motive or the events leading up to the stabbing.