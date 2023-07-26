UFOs? What to know before Congress holds its historic hearing today: 'Non-human intelligence'

article

Members of Congress, former Navy pilots, scientists and journalists are buzzing in advance of a UFO-related hearing taking place Wednesday.

The hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency," will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in front of the House’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

The hearing will feature three whistleblowers: Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, Commander David Fravor, former commanding officer in the U.S. Navy, and David Grusch, United States Air Force officer and former intelligence official.

Grusch made national news after he told The Debrief that the U.S. government was hiding evidence of "intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin." It is a claim that government officials have publicly disputed. Susan Gough, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense , told Fox News Digital in June that there is no "verifiable information to substantiate the claims."

Wednesday's hearing is the latest in a series of high-level government hearings, debates and discussions around the existence of UFOs, also called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Some reporters are hailing the hearing as a revolutionary moment for the discussion around UFOs in the U.S.

"This is much different from Dave Fravor, or David Grusch or Ryan Graves sitting in front of a camera giving an interview. This is on the record under oath in front of congress. This is telling the whole world what they know. It carries so much more weight," Chief Investigative Reporter for KLAS TV, George Knapp, said.

"I’ve been following the UAP/UFO story in Washington very closely, and If tomorrow’s congressional hearing goes anything like planned, I expect it to be a groundbreaking moment & to open the floodgates around UFO disclosure," CNN producer Noah Gray wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Roughly one year ago, the Department of Defense created the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to collect evidence of UAPs. In another seeming dispute of Grusch's claim, the director of AARO stated in April that the office "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics."

Notably, multiple members of Congress have called attention to UFO reports in recent weeks. On July 20, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., one of the leading voices in Congress calling for the government to reveal what it allegedly knows about UFOs, said that Americans deserve to hear the "truth" about UFOs and that "we're done with the cover-ups."

"The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it. We’re bringing in credible witnesses who can provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth," Burchett said.

"The status quo on the part of the U.S. government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs, refuse to answer questions posed by whistleblowers, avoid the concerns Americans have about the possible threats UAPs pose to our national security and public safety, and default to extreme and unnecessary over-classification." Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., said on July 14 that Americans have a right to know about "non-human" intelligences operating in the world.

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena," he said. "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public."

