“Unbelievable:" Local company surprises NJ veteran by handing back his payment for new shower remodel

The Brief New Jersey veteran Jack Barrett, 79, was expecting to pay thousands of dollars to get his shower remodeled. Showcase Remodels One-Day Bath, the local company that completed the service, gave Barrett an unforgettable surprise.



Gear up for some heartwarming news.

A 79-year-old Vietnam Veteran, in desperate need of a new shower at his home in Gloucester City, got a big surprise on Wednesday.

What we know:

Jack Barrett, who served in the Navy from 1965 to 1969, says he had no plans to leave the place he’s called home for the past 40 years—but using his shower was becoming increasingly difficult.

"You make the wrong step, you’re on the floor, and that tile floor hurts," he said. "The hardest part in life is trying to find somebody to help you."

Barrett lost his oldest son and his wife of 51 years to cancer, and lives by himself.

"I’m not ready for a home," he said. "They’re going to have to take me out of here."

He says he called several companies for quotes to get a new shower and received estimates between 11,000 to 15,000 dollars, which he says he could never afford. On a whim, he gave Showcase Remodels a call last week.

"I heard he was a vet, my partner Sam is a vet, we got together with all of our companies that we deal with, we said, ‘Hey, lets get together, let’s make this right,"’ said Mike Murphy, co-owner of Showcase Remodels One-Day Bath.

Barrett was told he would be paying for about half of what the showers usually go for, around $15,000. True to their "one day" name, the work started on Tuesday and finished up on Wednesday afternoon.

"I couldn’t ask for anything better, you wait for something good to come to you, this guy came to me," said Barrett.

However, his biggest surprise came when it was time to say goodbye.

As he stood alongside co-owner Sam DeMaio for a picture, Sam handed him back the envelope of cash Barrett gave them for the project.

"We’re donating this back to you," said DeMaio.

"Oh, you’re kidding me" said Barrett.

The company fully paid for the project, with the help of their partners chipping in.

Madison Bathrooms, for instance, donated the acrylic wall set to use. DeMaio is also a veteran.

"I feel like all the time, Veterans are ignored, and they really need to be spoken up for," he said. "I really feel us doing this for them will maybe open the doors for other people to do the same thing."

Barrett says he was blown away by the initial offer, and getting his money back was completely unexpected.

"God bless you, God bless you," he said. "It’s been a long time fighting, but hey, there are some good people in this world."

What's next:

DeMaio says Showcase Remodels hopes to do similar projects for veterans one or two times a year. For more information on their company, visit their website.