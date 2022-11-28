Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow, arrest of suspect

A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in a rental home near the campus, and the Latah County Coroner confirmed all four died as a result of stabbing and the manner of death is homicide. The victims were identified as:

Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington

Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white Hyundai Elantra sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

The Moscow Police Department made the request Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in. By mid-December, investigators were working through nearly 12,000 tips and had identified more than 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

Timeline of events

Saturday, Nov. 12

8:57 p.m.: Goncalves uploaded photos posing with friends in an Instagram post

At about 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar called Corner Club at 202 North Main Street in downtown Moscow.

Sunday, Nov. 13

By 1 a.m.: Police believe the two surviving roommates were also out separately on Nov. 12 in Moscow. They returned home but did not wake up until later in the morning.

At about 1:40 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were seen on surveillance video at the Grub Truck at 318 South Main Street and used a "private party" for a ride home.

At about 1:45 a.m.: Capin and Kernodle returned to their 1122 King Road home after they were last seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive.

At 1:56 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen arrived at home.

At 11:58 a.m.: Investigators said the surviving roommates "summoned friends" to the home because they believed one of the second-floor roommates had passed out and was not waking up. They called 911 for an unconscious person and when officers arrived, they found two of the victims on the second floor and the two others on the third floor.

Monday, Nov. 14

Mayor Art Bettge told a news outlet that the slayings were a "crime of passion" before backtracking in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying that a motive had not been narrowed down yet. Possible motives being probed by investigators include a "crime of passion" or a "burglary gone wrong," the mayor added.

Police released the names of the victims.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Autopsies were done, and the Latah County Coroner confirmed the identities of the victims and the cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing. Investigators aid the four were likely asleep when they were stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds. Police said there was no sign of sexual assault.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

The Moscow Police Department announced that detectives wanted to speak to with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the home. The car's license plate is unknown, but police encouraged anyone who knows of a vehicle matching the description to forward information to their tip line.

Friday, Dec. 30

A suspect in the murders was arrested in Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in connection to four murders in Moscow, Idaho. (Washington State University)

Suspect in killings of 4 college students arrested in Pennsylvania

After a weeks long search, police arrested the suspect in the murders of the four Unviersity of Idaho students.

On Dec. 30, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said.

He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court.

The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, FOX News digital reported, citing the college's website. Pullman is about a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death. Ph.D. student by the same name is listed in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the university.

Unrelated cases to murder investigation

Moscow police said there have been reports of cases that they said were not related to the homicide investigation.

In February 2022, there was a death on Baker Street and the Latah County Coroner's Office confirmed the death was due to an overdose and it was not unrelated to the student's death.

Also, investigators said there were online reports of a red Mustang on South Deakin Street being processed as part of the investigation. Police said the information was not accurate and the car was not connected to the homicide case.

On Sept. 12, 2022, there was an incident involving a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. Investigators said it was reported that the cyclist had a folding knife and both parties left the scene. No one was injuries. Detectives said this case has no connection to the murder investigation.

The Moscow Police Department is continuing to investigate and detectives are still looking for any tips involved in the murders.

The week of the arrest, the department has received nearly 20,000 tips related to the investigation.

How to report information

"The Moscow Police Department thanks our community for their continued support, understanding of the limited information we can share, and patience during this difficult time," officials said in a release.

The Associated Press and FOX News Digital contributed to this report.