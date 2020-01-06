Upper Darby school district reverses procedure that banned public at sporting events

Upper Darby’s school district is reversing a procedure that banned the public from attending school sporting events.

Originally, the general public was banned from attending home athletic events after a brawl broke out during a basketball game in December.

The new procedure states there will be a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of the opposing teams must sit.

Additionally, only students from the district with a school-issued ID, and parents and family members who are on a submitted list will be allowed to purchase tickets for events.

"It's embarrassing when outside influences get involved," Upper Darby School Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry said. “We are not preventing people from coming to our games. We’re just trying to vet who is coming into our games," Superintendent McGarry said.

