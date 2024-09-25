Pennsylvania, Delaware drivers ranked among best-behaved in the country
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania and Delaware drivers were ranked among the top-10 best-behaved drivers in the country, while New Jersey drivers have to clean up their act.
Forbes Advisor published their findings last month, analyzing 19 "bad" driving behaviors to determine how common they were in certain states.
The behaviors included running a red light, eating while driving and texting behind the wheel. Other behaviors were changing lanes without signaling, cutting other drivers off and "honking/cursing/gesturing at another driver in anger."
Pennsylvania had the third best-behaved drivers, while Delaware ranked eighth best-behaved. New Jersey drivers fell in the middle of the pack, coming in at number 18 on the best-to-worst-behaved list.
The study also considered drivers who caused accidents, reported speeding in a school zone and drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The survey was conducted with the help of market research company Talker Research, and researchers collected data from June 24 to July 3. Five thousand Americans were surveyed for the study.
Each participant was at least 18 years old and had a driver's license, and the study's margin of error is ± 1.4 points with 95% confidence.
Here is the ranking from best-behaved to worst-behaved drivers:
50. Tennessee
49. Ohio
48. Pennsylvania
47. Florida
46. Georgia
45. Arizona
44. Michigan
43. Delaware
42. South Dakota
41. North Carolina
40. Nevada
39. Rhode Island
38. Colorado
37. Washington state
36. Oklahoma
35. Iowa
34. New York
33. Indiana
32. South Carolina
31. Maryland
30. Idaho
29. Illinois
28. California
27. Louisiana
26. Alabama
25. Texas
24. Nebraska
23. Missouri
22. Montana
21. Utah
20. Mississippi
19. Maine
18. New Jersey
17. Massachusetts
16. Wisconsin
15. Arkansas
14. Virginia
13. Kentucky
12. Minnesota
11. New Hampshire
10. West Virginia
9. Kansas
8. Vermont
7. Connecticut
6. North Dakota
5. Alaska
4. Wyoming
3. New Mexico
2. Oregon
1. Hawaii
The Aloha State was found to have the worst-behaved drivers, according to the study. A whopping 20% of Hawaiian respondents admitted to changing lanes or turning without signaling. 13% of those surveyed also admitted to speeding 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.