Pennsylvania and Delaware drivers were ranked among the top-10 best-behaved drivers in the country, while New Jersey drivers have to clean up their act.

Forbes Advisor published their findings last month, analyzing 19 "bad" driving behaviors to determine how common they were in certain states.

The behaviors included running a red light, eating while driving and texting behind the wheel. Other behaviors were changing lanes without signaling, cutting other drivers off and "honking/cursing/gesturing at another driver in anger."

Pennsylvania had the third best-behaved drivers, while Delaware ranked eighth best-behaved. New Jersey drivers fell in the middle of the pack, coming in at number 18 on the best-to-worst-behaved list.

The study also considered drivers who caused accidents, reported speeding in a school zone and drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The survey was conducted with the help of market research company Talker Research, and researchers collected data from June 24 to July 3. Five thousand Americans were surveyed for the study.

Each participant was at least 18 years old and had a driver's license, and the study's margin of error is ± 1.4 points with 95% confidence.

Here is the ranking from best-behaved to worst-behaved drivers:

50. Tennessee

49. Ohio

48. Pennsylvania

46. Georgia

45. Arizona

44. Michigan

43. Delaware

42. South Dakota

41. North Carolina

40. Nevada

39. Rhode Island

38. Colorado

37. Washington state

36. Oklahoma

35. Iowa

34. New York

33. Indiana

32. South Carolina

31. Maryland

30. Idaho

29. Illinois

28. California

27. Louisiana

26. Alabama

25. Texas

24. Nebraska

23. Missouri

22. Montana

21. Utah

20. Mississippi

19. Maine

18. New Jersey

17. Massachusetts

16. Wisconsin

15. Arkansas

14. Virginia

13. Kentucky

12. Minnesota

11. New Hampshire

10. West Virginia

9. Kansas

8. Vermont

7. Connecticut

6. North Dakota

5. Alaska

4. Wyoming

3. New Mexico

2. Oregon

1. Hawaii

The Aloha State was found to have the worst-behaved drivers, according to the study. A whopping 20% of Hawaiian respondents admitted to changing lanes or turning without signaling. 13% of those surveyed also admitted to speeding 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

