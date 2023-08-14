Ventnor woman, 79, killed after she was hit by boat while swimming, police say

article

A Ventnor woman was killed after she was struck by a boat while swimming in Atlantic City.

The crash happened Saturday, about 5:15 in the evening, in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Dorset Avenue Bridge.

79-year-old Norma Michaels was swimming near a floating dock when she was struck by a boat. She died as a result of the crash.

The operator of the boat remained at the scene. No injuries were reported by the operator of the boat.

The accident remains under investigation.