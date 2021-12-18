Victim identified as police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Wilmington

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening on southbound Route 141 in the area of Interstate 95.

The incident happened at approximately 5:39 p.m. when a 2017 Ford F-450 driven by a 52-year-old male was driving in the right lane of southbound route 141. This was jus south of Exit 3B to I-95 Southbound.

At this time, a 40-year-old woman, identified as Kylie McVaugh, was walking along the southbound shoulder of Route 141 in the area of Exit #3B.

According to authorities, McVaugh entered the roadway to pick up an object directly in the Ford's path of travel.

The ford struck McVaugh in the right lane of travel which threw her in a southernly direction towards the shoulder of the roadway.

Authorities say that McVaugh was not wearing any reflective material and not carrying a light. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 52-year-old operator of the Ford was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter