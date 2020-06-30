Video: Arson suspect accidentally sets himself on fire in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for an arson suspect they say accidentally set himself on fire in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month.

The incident occurred back on June 19, around 12:45 a.m. on the 1100 blick of Knights Road.

Surveillance video shows the unknown male suspect approaching the home, where police say he poured a flammable liquid on bushes next to the house.

As he attempted to light the doused bushes on fire, video shows his clothing also going up into flames.

While still on fire, the suspect runs down the driveway, rolling in the street to put out the flames. He then fled the scene and was last seen heading east on Knights Road in his car.

Police say he was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and black shorts at the time of the incident.

