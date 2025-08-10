Video captures deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood as suspects sought

The Brief Several suspects are being sought after a man was fatally shot in Lawncrest on Friday. Video shows the suspects firing several shots at a group of people. Neighbors say police did not respond for an hour.



A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section on Friday night, and the deadly violence was caught on surveillance video.

What we know:

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest on the 500 block of Alcott Street. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

New video shows a white SUV pulling over on Rising Sun Avenue as three suspects run out before they point and shoot down Alcott Street.

Another camera angle shows flashes of bullets firing from the suspects' weapons at 10:30 p.m.

A third camera shows a group of five people scattering as soon as the bullets started flying.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., but police did not arrive for about an hour.

FOX 29 has reached out to police about the response time, but have yet to hear back.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.