Video: Crews respond to major water main break in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews are in North Philadelphia responding to a major water main break causing flooding on several blocks. 

The incident is flooding streets in the area of N 4th and Berks Streets. 

Emergency crews could be seen in the area as water rushed down several city blocks. 

A large vehicle could also be seen in what appears to be the buckled part of the street where water is gushing from. 

Witnesses tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the driver of a Chevy Tahoe tried to drive through the water before falling into the growing sinkhole near the break. 

Crews are responding to a water main break that flooded North Philadelphia streets and flooded several homes in the area.

Officials with the Philadelphia Water Department held a briefing and said they were notified about the water main break around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to the department, there are two mains, a 20-inch and a 48-inch, that may be affected, but they aren't sure which line is damaged. 

No customers have reported a loss of water or issues with pressure, according to authorities. 

Once the water is turned off, field crews with the water department will begin home inspections to residences in the area, officials say. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 