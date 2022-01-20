Video: Gunmen open fire in North Philadelphia, critically injuring 31-year-old man

Philadelphia police have released new video showing the moment a pair of gunmen opened fire in North Philadelphia and critically injuring a 31-year-old man.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of North 13th Street.

Police say the victim was walking down the block and stopped momentarily in a parking lot to talk to a friend.

During his conversation, police say he heard gunshots coming from a nearby walkway and tried to run.

The victim was shot a total of six times, suffering injuries to his back, shoulder and left arm. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspects arriving to the scene in a late model SUV.

Both suspects can be seen in the walkway in dark clothing, raising guns and firing multiple shots towards the victim, police say.

