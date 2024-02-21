Video: Gunmen open fire inside Philadelphia bar, rob terrified patrons at gunpoint

Authorities shared shocking video that shows a pair of gunmen brazenly firing into a crowded Philadelphia bar, then robbing the terrified patrons at gunpoint.

Investigators say the shooting and subsequent robbery happened at a bar on the 400 block of East Wyoming Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

Video shows a group of patrons crowded around a pool table jumping in fright as a hooded and masked gunman opens fire upon entering the building.

Investigators say the brazen gunfire struck a 61-year-old man in the leg. No information was provided on the condition of the injured shooting victim.

The two gunmen are then seen going through the pockets of bar patrons as they lie on the ground. Police say jewelry and cash were taken from some of the victims.

The suspects, described by police as two thin Hispanic men, fled the bar and were last seen running on D Street towards Louden Street.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the armed robbery is urged to contact police.