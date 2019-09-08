Video: Man sought after attempted abduction of teen on North Philadelphia street in broad daylight

Police are investigating after surveillance footage captured a man attempting to abduct a teenage girl n broad daylight on a North Philadelphia street Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street.

Footage captured by a Ring security camera shows the man grabbing the victim from behind while she attempts to fight him off. The victim eventually breaks free and flees the scene as the man is seen walking casually in the opposite direction.

Surveillance footage from a Ring security camera shows a man grabbing a woman from behind in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

“I heard somebody screaming. A female screaming,” the owner of the security video told FOX 29.

The homeowner went outside shortly after as the victim was getting help across the street. Witnesses told FOX 29 the victim was being driven around the neighborhood in an attempt to identify the man in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect captured in surveillance footage is urged to contact police.

The person of interest is described as 5-foot-8 man in his 40s or 50s who is balding and has a medium build. He was seen wearing a black jacket with a hood.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.