Bensalem school district faces financial crisis, possible 8% tax hike

The Brief Bensalem School District is facing a major budget shortfall that could lead to a significant property tax increase. Residents attended a meeting to ask questions and express concerns about the district’s financial future. School board members say they need help from the state and are urging the community to stay informed.



Residents in Bensalem are raising concerns after learning the local school district is facing a severe financial crisis that could mean a substantial property tax hike.

Community gathers to discuss looming tax increase

What we know:

About two dozen residents attended a question and answer session at Bensalem High School to discuss the district’s financial problems and the possibility of a large tax increase.

School board director Stephanie Ferrandez said, "This got dropped on a brand new school board December 10th, so we're reeling here, why didn't you tell us? What's going on here?"

What they're saying:

Ferrandez explained the district’s budget is strained by special education and charter school costs, saying, "Apparently our special ed and really our charter school costs have pushed our budget over by 4 and a half million dollars so we are in a bit of trouble."

Residents voiced frustration over the situation and the potential impact on their lives.

One woman said, "I'm not going to be able to live in Bensalem at some point and I've lived here 53 years."

The district’s public relations committee organized the informal meeting to give residents a chance to ask questions and share their concerns.

Potential solutions and community reaction

By the numbers:

Taxes could go up by anywhere from 4.2 percent to as much as 8.2 percent, according to the discussion at the meeting.

Stephanie Agan said, "We've used up all our savings it looks like. We are just about at the end. We have to do something. Of course we are going to look at cuts."

She added, "I don't speak for the entire board. I don't know what's going to happen but I don't know how we're gonna avoid some tax increase."

Some residents blamed past decisions for the current financial trouble.

One person said, "We've been failing to tax ourselves for what we need and instead using savings from the past to try and get through the so now all of a sudden we have to raise taxes massively."

The backstory:

School board director Ferrandez said the board cannot solve the problem alone and needs help from the state.

She encouraged residents to check the district website for updates and attend future meetings.

The district is considering a range of options, but no final decisions have been made about cuts or the exact size of any tax increase.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how much taxes will go up or what specific cuts, if any, will be made.

The district is still working on solutions and waiting to see if state assistance will be available.