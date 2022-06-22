Video: Police searching for woman caught on camera shooting man at close range in Kensington

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking to identify and find a woman caught on camera shooting a man in Kensington.

According to police, the incident happened on June 6 at 2:43 a.m. in the area of Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue.

Authorities say SEPTA police officers dispersing a large crowd in the area heard a gunshot.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the 1800 block of E. Wishart Street, police say.

According to officials, the man was transported to Temple Hospital.

Police released surveillance video which shows a woman inside a local bar before the shooting in an alley.

Authorities say they are looking for a woman in her 40s or 50s with tattoos on her chest who was last seen in a silver Dodge Magnum.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or submit an anonymous tip online.