Suspect sought for broad daylight assault of woman in Center City

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman on Race Street. Investigators believe the suspect may have been delivering food on a bicycle on the day of the assault. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should reach out to police.



Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in broad daylight last week in Center City.

What we know:

Investigators say the unidentified man allegedly assaulted a woman just before 3 p.m. Nov. 3 on the 1000 block of Race Street.

Surveillance video shared by police on Tuesday shows the suspect wheeling a bicycle and carrying an orange food delivery bag.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been delivering food on a bicycle on the day of the assault.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been delivering food throughout parts of Philadelphia on the day of the assault.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.