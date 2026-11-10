Suspect sought for broad daylight assault of woman in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in broad daylight last week in Center City.
What we know:
Investigators say the unidentified man allegedly assaulted a woman just before 3 p.m. Nov. 3 on the 1000 block of Race Street.
Surveillance video shared by police on Tuesday shows the suspect wheeling a bicycle and carrying an orange food delivery bag.
Investigators believe the suspect may have been delivering food on a bicycle on the day of the assault.
Investigators believe the suspect may have been delivering food throughout parts of Philadelphia on the day of the assault.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.