Videos show large block party with very few people wearing masks

Several videos on social media show a raging block party on 55th Street in Southwest Philly over the weekend with almost no one wearing masks.

Oniekea Savage captured the block party on 55th Street near Belmar from her front porch. Hundreds of people were packed in like sardines Saturday night dancing in the street in the middle of a pandemic.

Savage says it actually started innocently enough as a neighborhood gathering earlier in the day with tents, food and a DJ with everyone social distancing and wearing masks until the crowds came.

"it was a beautiful outcome, a beautiful day that had no hiccups, no worries, until the crowds came," she said.

Savage says she has no idea who these kid were or where they came from but adds no one was disrespectful even after the police showed up.

Tymeer Workman was one of the young people at the party.

"Everybody's been trapped in their house. You know, stuff closing early. That was just an opportunity for us to like let people have fun," he said.

He admits there wasn't any social distancing going on and getting sick with COVID-19 was the last thing on their minds at the time.

"After the fact, we say oh wow that probably wasn't a good idea, you know what I mean, was nobody wearing masks.I hope no one got sick. I hope everybody's okay," he said.

Philadelphia's Department of Public Health has previously advised that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants.

"Current guidance from the Department of Public Health advises that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants; and with events of any size, the wearing of masks and need for social distancing are critical," city officials said in a statement released Monday.

While some videos appear to show uniformed and masked police officers at the scene, the city said in the statement that they are "waiting on confirmation about whether any complaints were received by the PPD."

They added, "No permits for block parties of any kind are being issued. The City strongly discourages any large gatherings."

The city's full statement can be found below:

"The Philadelphia Police Department is still working to verify the validity of the videos in question. The City did not receive any complaints about such an event via 311, and we are waiting on confirmation about whether any complaints were received by PPD. No permits for block parties of any kind are being issued. The City strongly discourages any large gatherings. Current guidance from the Department of Public Health advises that social gatherings not exceed 25 participants; and with events of any size, the wearing of masks and need for social distancing are critical. If residents see large gatherings, they are encouraged to report them to 311 or, if after normal business hours, can contact 911."

