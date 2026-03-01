More than $10,000 in cash stolen from Philadelphia shop; 3 suspects sought

article

The Brief More than $10,000 was stolen from a Philadelphia store last month. The suspects were seen buying items at the store earlier that day. Police say the same suspects robbed the store in January.



Philadelphia police are looking for three suspects they say got away with thousands of dollars after robbing a local shop for the second time in two months.

What we know:

An employee was robbed at knife point at the Christian Express on the 5200 block of North 5th Street on February 22.

Video showed two suspects going behind the counter, before fleeing the scene.

The employee told police they stole over $10,000 in cash.

Dig deeper:

Two of the three suspects were seen purchasing items at the store earlier that day.

Police say the suspects also robbed the same store earlier this year on January 31.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.