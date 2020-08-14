Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus

Villanova University is reminding its students to obey the school's coronavirus mitigation protocols after a video circulated on social media showing a large gathering on campus just days after the school welcomed students back.

The video shows a few hundred students congregating around a large tent that the university erected for outdoor learning. Campus police were alerted about the gathering and dispersed the crowd.

Villanova students returned to campus on Tuesday for the fall academic year and many students are still moving into dorms and on-campus residence halls.

While the school did not speak directly about the gathering, Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue released a statement that emphasized the importance of maintaining health standards for the safe continuation of the fall semester.

"Your actions significantly impact every single person on this campus. If you follow the guidelines we have set up—wearing a mask at all times, washing your hands frequently, social distancing and staying home when you are sick—we can make this semester on-campus work," Rev. Donohue said.

Any student who can not adhere to the guidelines designed by the school to prioritize the community's health should not be present on campus, according to Rev. Donohue.

"I want students here who are willing to follow these guidelines and put Community First—at all times. If you can’t or won’t commit to this new way of doing things, then you shouldn’t be here. It’s as simple as that."

