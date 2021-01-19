Violence ensues as 2 men shot overnight in Philadelphia

article

It was another violent night in Philadelphia as two men were shot and hospitalized in Germantown and Kensington.

The first shooting incident happened at approximately 12:11 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old black male suffered gunshot wounds to the face, left arm, and left leg on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue in the Germantown section of the city.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives Division.

In a second shooting that happened at approximately 3:38 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Reach Street in the Kensington sectino of the city.

A 29-year-old black male was shot once in the upper right thigh and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in stable condition. The scene was held and no arrest. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

