Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

A violent night in Philadelphia has left at least one person dead and seven others wounded.

Three apparently unrelated shootings occurred within 90 minutes, according to police.

The first happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in West Oak Lane. At least 10 bullets were fired in a shooting on the 7500 block of Briar Road, leaving a 35-year-old man dead and a 32-year-old man wounded. The deceased, who has yet to be identified, was found shot steps away from his home. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

A 38-year-old man was shot on the 2200 block of Watkins Street in South Philadelphia about an hour later, leaving him hospitalized in stable condition.

The final shooting occurred just before midnight on the 1800 block of Judson Street in North Philadelphia. Three more people — ages 19, 20 and 45 — were shot and wounded. They were all hospitalized in stable condition. Three semi-automatic weapons were recovered from the scene.

Two separate stabbings also occurred within an hour of each other.

The first occurred just before 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Busti Street in West Philadelphia. A 40-year-old man suffered a stab wound during a fight and was hospitalized in stable condition.

An hour later, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and back by a known 36-year-old woman on the 5200 block of Sansom Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered.

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made outside the stabbing incident on Sansom Street.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.