Upper Merion elementary school teacher charged with indecent assault of former student

The Brief An Upper Merion Area School District teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent assault following an investigation into an incident involving a former student. Zachary Schettone, 39, was placed on leave when the investigation began back in August and has not been back to work during the school year. Upper Merion Township police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.



An Upper Merion elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent assault of a minor, authorities announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Zachary Schettone, 39, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into an incident that was reported to police in August of last year.

Schettone is a teacher at Gulph Elementary School in Upper Merion Township. The incident is alleged to have occurred three years ago, when the victim was a student of Schettone's third-grade class.

According to police, the victim reported to police that Schettone had them sit on his lap during class and allegedly touched the victim in an indecent manner at that time.

Schettone has been charged with indecent assault, indecent assault of a victim under 13, corruption of minors, and harassment by physical contact.

What they're saying:

Upper Merion Police say after they received the victim’s report, they contacted Upper Merion Area School District. Schettone was subsequently placed on leave in early August and has not been back to work during the 2025-2026 school year.

In a message sent home to parents, district officials say they have cooperated fully with police throughout the investigation.

"Police recently informed us that charges are being filed today. In response, Mr. Schettone will remain on leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings," the letter reads. "While we must respect that under the law, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty and are afforded due process, please know we are taking this situation very seriously."

The district says they will be offering counseling services for families, students, and staff.

What you can do:

Upper Merion Township police have requested that anyone who may have information about the incident contact the department at 610-265-3232 and ask to speak with a detective.