Philadelphia cold case: 1998 Joe Welsh murder under new review

The Brief Philadelphia police are reviewing the 1998 shooting death of Joe Welsh using modern forensic tools. Investigators hope new DNA testing on evidence could lead to a break in the nearly 30-year-old case. A $45,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Police are taking a new look at the unsolved 1998 shooting death of Joe Welsh, a city employee and beloved family member, to see if updated forensic testing or investigative tools could finally solve the case.

Philadelphia police revisit 1998 shooting death

What we know:

Joe Welsh, 41, was shot on Jan. 21, 1998, near 7th Street and Medary Avenue, just blocks from where he grew up.

Police say he was walking to his car after a work training session for the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, when he was confronted by a man believed to be 19 to 25 years old, about 5’10" to 6’0" tall, wearing a baseball cap and a bright yellow jacket.

Police say the man fired a shot from about 20 to 30 feet away, then struggled with Welsh and shot him in the head while he was on the ground.

The shooter dropped his baseball hat and Welsh’s wallet, then ran west, down Medary Avenue, toward train tracks, according to investigators.

Family members say Welsh was a devoted uncle, brother and city worker.

"He was a really special person that we were so privileged to have those short years that we had him for," said Dan Welsh, his brother.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the shooting was a botched robbery, as the shooter dropped Welsh’s wallet not far from the crime scene.

"There’s over 100 dollars in it, so this was a complete failed botched robbery, that went no here," said James R Fitzgerald, a retired Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI and close family friend. "This was an unusual situation, in a low-crime neighborhood, with a low-risk victim. Nothing about this made sense."

Welsh survived for 23 days before dying from his injuries in the hospital.

"When this all happened, it was just a sudden shock that day, and you know our lives were really put in a spin," said Dan Welsh.

"I thought something would come up, but then the years went by, and nothing happened, life went on, I just miss him," said John Welsh, his brother.

Fitzgerald says while this was not an FBI case, he did get permission from his boss to go to Philadelphia to help investigate, with another agent, shortly after the crime.

He helped get the left-behind baseball hat examined, and investigators did find DNA.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit tells FOX 29 their current focus is on conducting a comprehensive case review to determine whether modern forensic testing may be viable or new investigative leads can be developed.

As with all unsolved murders, police say the case remains classified as open, and they ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit directly or 215-686-TIPS.

"Everyone asks me what’s the one bad guy that got away? The one case that really bothers you? It’s the Joe Welsh case, no if, ands, or buts, because it’s personal," Fitzgerald said.

"I always wanted closure, I didn’t think I would see it and that’s why we’re here today," says John Welsh.

Dan Welsh added, "He’s still alive in our memories, and always will be, but we’d just like to find out finally what happened."

A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect or announced any new leads in the case. It is not yet clear if new forensic testing will provide results that could solve the case.