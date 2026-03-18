Ambler man accused of soliciting minors for sexual acts, explicit photos in Willow Grove

The Brief A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felony offenses after police say he solicited minors for sexual acts and explicit photos in Willow Grove. Authorities seized digital evidence from his Ambler apartment and found material related to child sexual assault, according to investigators. Police ask anyone with information or who may be a victim to contact Detective Alison Gontowski.



Police say a man faces several felony charges after an investigation uncovered he solicited minors for sexual acts and explicit images in Willow Grove and possessed child sexual assault material.

Joint police investigation leads to arrest

What we know:

The Abington Township Police Department said they began investigating in December 2025 after receiving information that a man was soliciting a minor girl for sexual acts and nude photos.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Deren Thach and learned there were additional minor female victims, according to police.

On March 6, police executed a search warrant at Thach’s apartment in Ambler, where they seized and analyzed digital evidence for child sexual assault material and other evidence, officials said.

Police say the findings led to a warrant for Thach’s arrest on several counts of sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Thach turned himself in to police

Why you should care:

Police say Thach turned himself in to the Abington Township Police Department on March 12 and was arraigned by District Justice Jodi Griffis, who set bail at $100,000 cash.

This case involved a joint investigation with the Abington Township, Ambler Borough, and Warwick Township police departments, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Detective Alison Gontowski of the Abington Police Special Victims Unit at 267-536-1113 or agontowski@abingtonpa.gov.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the number of victims or the specific evidence found during the search.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges or information may be forthcoming.