Will Smith sued by violinist for sexual harassment, wrongful termination claims

The Brief Brian King Joseph, a violinist, is suing Treyball Studios Management and Will Smith. Joseph alleges retaliation, wrongful termination, and sexual harassment during a music tour. The lawsuit claims Joseph was fired after reporting a hotel room intrusion and potential assault.



A professional violinist is taking legal action against Treyball Studios Management and Willard Carroll Smith II (Will Smith), alleging a series of retaliatory and discriminatory actions during a high-profile music tour.

Factual allegations in the complaint

What we know:

Brian King Joseph, the plaintiff, was employed as a touring musician for Smith's global ‘Based on a True Story’ tour.

He claims that after reporting an unlawful entry into his hotel room in Las Vegas, he faced retaliation and was ultimately terminated.

According to the formal complaint, Joseph alleges that the room intrusion included a note suggesting a sexual encounter, which he reported to hotel security and tour management.

Joseph's complaint filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, details that he was initially invited to join the tour after performing at a San Diego show in December 2024.

His involvement grew, and he says he was promised a role in Smith's global tour.

However, after the hotel incident in March 2025, Joseph says he was told he would not be needed for the next leg of the tour.

Dig deeper:

Joseph alleges that his termination was a result of reporting the hotel incident, which he perceived as a potential sexual assault threat.

Despite providing evidence and a timeline of events, Joseph claims he was accused of fabricating the story and was subsequently replaced by another violinist.

The lawsuit suggests that Smith's prior interactions with Joseph were part of a pattern of predatory behavior.

Legal claims and implications

Joseph's complaint includes allegations of retaliation under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act and Labor Code, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, and violations of the Bane and Ralph Acts.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the lawsuit and whether the allegations will be substantiated in court remain unknown.

The defendants' response to the claims and any potential settlement discussions have not been disclosed.