Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations beginning Monday through end of month

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is suspending operations due to coronavirus concerns.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month," the company said in a statement.



Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company said it will pay its cast members during that closure period.





The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open, the company said.



Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences and Products.

